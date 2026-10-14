Janney wins 8th Emmy for 'The Diplomat' despite Broadway appearance
Entertainment
Allison Janney just picked up her eighth Emmy, taking home Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Netflix's The Diplomat.
She was actually on Broadway during the awards, but made it to the ceremony in September.
Janney said she was genuinely surprised by the win and called it her favorite because she didn't see it coming.
'The Diplomat' season 4 Oct 15
Janney joined The Diplomat at the end of season two and became a regular in season three, starring alongside Bradley Whitford as her on-screen husband.
Whitford mentioned how real her surprise was, making the moment even sweeter.
In her speech, Janney thanked creator Debora Cahn, director Alex Gray, and co-star Keri Russell.
Season four of The Diplomat drops October 15, so mark your calendars!