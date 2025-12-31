January 2026: Films you won't want to miss Entertainment Dec 31, 2025

The new year is kicking off with a seriously packed movie lineup.

On January 1, Ikkis drops—a war drama from Sriram Raghavan about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, starring Agastya Nanda and the late legendary actor Dharmendra, who is believed to be in his final on-screen performance.

Whether you're into action, thrillers, or just love a good story, there's something for everyone this month.