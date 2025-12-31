January 2026: Films you won't want to miss
The new year is kicking off with a seriously packed movie lineup.
On January 1, Ikkis drops—a war drama from Sriram Raghavan about Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, starring Agastya Nanda and the late legendary actor Dharmendra, who is believed to be in his final on-screen performance.
Whether you're into action, thrillers, or just love a good story, there's something for everyone this month.
Sequels, thrillers, and festival releases
January 9 brings Prabhas in the Telugu horror-comedy The Raja Saab (just in time for Sankranti), plus Hollywood's Greenland 2: Migration on the same day.
If psychological thrillers are your thing, Mayasabha: The Hall of Illusion lands on January 16.
Also watch out for the much-awaited sequel 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple (January 16), and Sam Raimi's survival horror Send Help wrapping up the month on January 30.