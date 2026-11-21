Japanese juggernaut 'Godzilla Minus Zero' starts slow in India
What's the story
The Japanese action-adventure film Godzilla Minus Zero, released on Friday in India, has had a lukewarm start at the box office. The film, written and directed by Takashi Yamazaki, raked in a net collection of ₹70L on its opening day across 477 shows with an overall occupancy of 16.3%. Its gross collection currently stands at ₹84L, per Sacnilk. The global hit will now seek to continue its dominance in India after a two-week delayed release.
Box office potential
Positive trend in advance ticket sales for Day 2, 3
Despite a slow start, the advance booking numbers suggest that the film has the potential to pick up over its opening weekend.
For Day 2, the film recorded advance bookings of ₹75.82L with 20,481 tickets sold across 731 shows.
The third day also saw encouraging advance sales with bookings worth ₹65.28L and 17,907 tickets sold across 713 shows.
Film synopsis
Everything to know about 'Godzilla Minus Zero'
Set in 1949, two years after the events of Godzilla Minus One, Godzilla Minus Zero follows Koichi and Noriko as they try to rebuild their lives after Godzilla's destruction.
Their efforts are interrupted by the return of the giant monster, threatening Japan once again.
The film stars Ryunosuke Kamiki as Koichi Shikishima and Minami Hamabe as Noriko Shikishima, with Kuranosuke Sasaki and Sakura Ando in supporting roles.