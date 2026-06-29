Jasmin Bhasin hospitalized on birthday, Aly Goni shares health update
What's the story
Actor Jasmin Bhasin was recently hospitalized in Dubai due to a serious infection. Her partner, actor Aly Goni, shared the news and offered an update on her health via social media. The couple had traveled to Dubai to celebrate Bhasin's birthday, but were met with an unexpected turn of events as she fell seriously ill.
Emotional note
Goni's heartfelt birthday wish for Bhasin
Goni posted a series of photos from the hospital on Bhasin's birthday. He wrote, "Happy Happy Birthday, @jasminbhasin2806. We came here to celebrate your birthday, but life had other plans." "Instead of making birthday memories, we're in a hospital room. Seeing you in pain has been the hardest part of this trip." "I'd trade every celebration just to see you healthy and smiling again."
Health update
Update on Bhasin's health
Later, Goni took to Instagram Stories to share an update on Bhasin's health after receiving numerous calls and messages from worried fans. "Thank you, everyone, for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans," he wrote. "She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days," he shared.
Recovery focus
'Please keep her in your prayers'
Goni further wrote, "I'm sorry if I haven't been able to reply to your messages or answer your calls. Right now, my entire focus is on being with her." He assured fans that Bhasin was receiving the best care and was slowly recovering. "Please keep her in your prayers and duas. InshaAllah, she'll be back smiling very soon," he added.
Relationship timeline
On the personal front
Bhasin and Goni met in 2018 on the sets of Rohit Shetty's stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9. They became friends during the shoot in Argentina and later started dating during Bigg Boss 14 in 2020. The couple has been living together for several years now and often shares pictures from their vacations on social media.