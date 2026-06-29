Jasmin Bhasin hospitalized on birthday, Aly Goni shares health update

Health update

Update on Bhasin's health

Later, Goni took to Instagram Stories to share an update on Bhasin's health after receiving numerous calls and messages from worried fans. "Thank you, everyone, for the love, prayers, and messages. We came to Dubai to celebrate Jasmin's birthday, but life had other plans," he wrote. "She suddenly fell very sick and had to be hospitalized due to a serious infection. It's been a very difficult and emotional few days," he shared.