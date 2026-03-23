Jason Momoa, family flee from Hawaii amid devastating floods

Hollywood actor Jason Momoa and his family have been forced to evacuate from Oahu's North Shore in Hawaii due to devastating floods. The flooding is a result of the second storm in a week, causing the worst flooding in two decades. In an Instagram Story, Momoa confirmed their evacuation and expressed concern for others affected by the disaster. "Our power went off. We're safe for now, but there's a lot of people who weren't," he said.

Actor's message Momoa canceled a scheduled event due to floods Momoa, visibly emotional, added, "The North Shore is pretty gnarly right now. So hopefully everyone's safe and getting out." He also canceled a scheduled event at The Beach House by 604 in Wai`anae due to the floods. On social media, he announced that details of a fundraiser would be shared soon and urged his followers to stay safe during this challenging time.

Emergency response Floods have forced evacuation of over 5,000 people The floods have forced the evacuation of over 5,000 people in northern Oahu. Road closures have been implemented across the state as a precautionary measure. A flood watch is in effect until Sunday evening for Oahu, Maui, Molokai, Lanai, Kaho'olawe, and the Big Island. Despite the severity of the situation, Hawaii Governor Josh Green reported no deaths or missing persons due to the flooding.

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