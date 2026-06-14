Why Javed Akhtar initially found 'Lagaan' script 'atrocious'

Professional dedication

Khan remained committed to the project

Despite his reservations, Akhtar was committed to his role in Lagaan. He said, "But Aamir was completely unfazed. He said, 'No, you will see, this film will turn out very good.' After he left, I told my friend, 'Look, this film is not going to work.'" Akhtar said, "But it didn't matter to me, I had been signed for the songs, I would do my work properly. Let them do whatever they are doing." Ashutosh Gowariker helmed the drama.