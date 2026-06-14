Why Javed Akhtar initially found 'Lagaan' script 'atrocious'
What's the story
At a recent event celebrating 25 years of Aamir Khan Productions, legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar shared his initial skepticism about the blockbuster film Lagaan. He described the script as "atrocious" and felt it had many unconventional elements that wouldn't resonate with audiences. Despite his doubts, actor-producer Aamir Khan remained confident in the project. Lagaan went on to become one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2001 and received critical acclaim worldwide.
Industry norms
Akhtar dissected why 'Lagaan' was a bad idea
Akhtar recounted how Lagaan challenged several industry norms. He recalled telling Khan, "What are you doing? The film you are making is not going to work at all. The script is atrocious." "People say films where the hero wears a dhoti don't work anymore; times have changed. We didn't even let Gabbar Singh wear a dhoti. People say period films don't work." "You are making a period film. People say cricket is not cinematic at all...it's such a slow game."
Songwriting dilemma
Akhtar on writing songs about rain
Akhtar also humorously dissected the unique challenges of writing songs for a narrative driven by unpredictable rain and high-stakes matches. He said, "What is the situation for songs in your film? The first situation is that it is about to rain. The second situation is that it may rain." "The third situation is, when will it rain? The fourth situation is...what if it doesn't rain? These are your situations. What am I supposed to write songs for in all this?"
Professional dedication
Khan remained committed to the project
Despite his reservations, Akhtar was committed to his role in Lagaan. He said, "But Aamir was completely unfazed. He said, 'No, you will see, this film will turn out very good.' After he left, I told my friend, 'Look, this film is not going to work.'" Akhtar said, "But it didn't matter to me, I had been signed for the songs, I would do my work properly. Let them do whatever they are doing." Ashutosh Gowariker helmed the drama.
Film's success
The film's success and legacy today
Lagaan eventually emerged as one of Indian cinema's most iconic films, earning international acclaim and even an Academy Award nomination. The film's songs, such as O Palanhare, Ghanan Ghanan, Mitwa, and Radha Kaise Na Jale, among others, are still remembered fondly today. Akhtar's contributions to the soundtrack were instrumental in its success. AR Rahman composed the film's music.