'Lagaan': How AR Rahman created timeless melody 'Ghanan Ghanan'

Song creation

Rahman on juggling multiple projects during 'Lagaan'

Rahman revealed, "I was doing like 12 movies that year. I was doing Padayappa, I was doing...so many movies across languages. And then he (Ashutosh) was so accommodative." 'So...how can you put all these voices together and still make it sound like one song? The chant is what actually unifies the whole thing. When everything is spread out, you need something that ties it all together. So we literally constructed the song stage by stage, piece by piece."