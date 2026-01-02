Javed Akhtar slams AI video of him wearing scull cap

Veteran lyricist and screenwriter Javed Akhtar has threatened to take legal action against the creators of an AI-generated video that claims, "ultimately," Akhtar has "turned to God." The video, which has been widely circulated on social media , features a computer-generated image of Akhtar wearing a topi (scull cap) and making statements contrary to his known beliefs. The artist has long spoken about being an atheist.

Social media response Akhtar expressed anger over the fake video Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Akhtar expressed his anger over the fake video. He wrote, "A fake video is in circulation showing my fake computer-generated picture with a topi on my head, claiming that ultimately I have turned to God. It is rubbish." "I am seriously considering reporting this to the cyber police and ultimately drag the person responsible for this fake news and those few who forward it to court for damaging my reputation and credibility."

Online reaction Akhtar's tweet sparked widespread concern and support Akhtar's tweet quickly spread, with many users expressing their concern over the ease with which AI-generated content can mislead the public. Some netizens supported Akhtar, urging him to take legal action against those who misuse technology. One user wrote, "Deepfakes like this are pure poison, thanks for calling it out and fighting back. Misinformation is the real evil here." Another added, "These malicious AI fakes are disgraceful attempts to mislead people and defame your lifelong commitment to reason and atheism."