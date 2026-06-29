Javed denies converting to Hinduism after Chowdry alleges name change
Entertainment
Uorfi Javed, known for her bold style and TV roles, has addressed claims from former journalist Meeta Chowdry that she converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj.
Chowdry criticized Uorfi's outfits in a video, but Uorfi responded on Instagram, calling the story fake news and saying she never changed her name or religion.
Javed rejects conversion, cites credits
To clear things up, Uorfi pointed to her acting work in shows like Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.
She also mentioned winning The Traitors India and hosting Engaged: Roka Ya Dhoka in 2025.
"I don't believe in any religion," she added, making it clear the rumors aren't true.