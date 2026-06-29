Javed denies converting to Hinduism after Chowdry alleges name change Entertainment Jun 29, 2026

Uorfi Javed, known for her bold style and TV roles, has addressed claims from former journalist Meeta Chowdry that she converted to Hinduism and changed her name to Rita Bhardwaj.

Chowdry criticized Uorfi's outfits in a video, but Uorfi responded on Instagram, calling the story fake news and saying she never changed her name or religion.