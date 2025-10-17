Cheating case: Allahabad HC to hear Jawed Habib's plea today

Celebrity hairstylist Jawed Habib and his son Anosh have approached the Allahabad High Court to quash the First Information Reports (FIRs) lodged against them in connection with an alleged cheating and fraud case. The FIRs were reportedly registered at the Raisatti Police Station in Sambhal by investors who accused them of defrauding crores of rupees through a bitcoin scheme.

Court proceedings 32 complaints filed against the celebrity hairstylist The hearing on the matter is scheduled to take place on Friday at the Allahabad High Court, per Mid-Day. The father-son duo, along with one other, has been accused of running a scheme under Follicle Global Company (FLC), where they allegedly took ₹5-7L from each investor with a promise of 50-70% returns on Bitcoin purchases. A total of 32 such cases have been filed against them so far.

Legal actions Lookout notice issued against Habib and his family In addition to the FIRs, a lookout notice has also been issued against Habib and his family. The police are currently on the hunt for them as they have been absconding since the allegations came to light. On Wednesday, UP Police reached Habib's residence, but the hairstylist was nowhere to be found. Superintendent of Police (Sambhal) Krishan Bishnoi told PTI that Habib was asked to join the probe in the case, but he has been evading questioning and absconding.