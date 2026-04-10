Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws' returns to Indian theaters this April
What's the story
The iconic 1975 film Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg, is set to return to Indian theaters on April 17. PVR INOX announced that a 4K restored version of the movie will be screened in select theaters. The re-release is part of their strategy to bring back classic films on the big screen and is included in their "Auteurs Curation" initiative, celebrating influential filmmakers.
Film restoration
The film will be screened in select theaters
The 4K restored version of Jaws will bring back the film's original visual and sonic depth. PVR INOX said in a release, "The vastness of the open sea, the subtle tension of its unseen menace, and its iconic sound design come alive with renewed clarity, offering audiences a rare opportunity to engage with the film as it was originally envisioned." This gives audiences a unique chance to experience the film as it was originally intended.
Film legacy
'Jaws' was a groundbreaking summer blockbuster
Jaws, based on Peter Benchley's 1974 novel, was a groundbreaking film that set the standard for Hollywood summer blockbusters. The story follows a killer shark terrorizing a beach town during the July 4 holidays. It was the highest-grossing film upon its release, a record surpassed by Star Wars two years later.
Programming strategy
Other films under 'Auteurs Curation' initiative
Niharika Bijli, Lead Strategist at PVR INOX Limited, said the return of Jaws is a testament to the audience's appetite for immersive storytelling. She added, "It's a film that comes alive in a theater, where sound, scale, and shared anticipation elevate the experience." The "Auteurs Curation" initiative will also feature other landmark titles like Anurag Kashyap's Dev D. More announcements are expected in the coming weeks.