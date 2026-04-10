Steven Spielberg's 'Jaws' returns to Indian theaters this April

The iconic 1975 film Jaws, directed by Steven Spielberg , is set to return to Indian theaters on April 17. PVR INOX announced that a 4K restored version of the movie will be screened in select theaters. The re-release is part of their strategy to bring back classic films on the big screen and is included in their "Auteurs Curation" initiative, celebrating influential filmmakers.

Film restoration The film will be screened in select theaters The 4K restored version of Jaws will bring back the film's original visual and sonic depth. PVR INOX said in a release, "The vastness of the open sea, the subtle tension of its unseen menace, and its iconic sound design come alive with renewed clarity, offering audiences a rare opportunity to engage with the film as it was originally envisioned." This gives audiences a unique chance to experience the film as it was originally intended.

Film legacy 'Jaws' was a groundbreaking summer blockbuster Jaws, based on Peter Benchley's 1974 novel, was a groundbreaking film that set the standard for Hollywood summer blockbusters. The story follows a killer shark terrorizing a beach town during the July 4 holidays. It was the highest-grossing film upon its release, a record surpassed by Star Wars two years later.

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