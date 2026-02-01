Jay Z, Weinstein mentioned in newly unsealed Epstein documents

The Department of Justice recently released a massive trove of documents from the Jeffrey Epstein files. This release includes over three million documents, 2,000 videos, and around 180,000 images, according to Variety. Among the names mentioned in this latest batch are celebrities such as rapper Jay Z (Shawn Carter), fellow rapper Pusha T (Terrence LeVarr Thornton), and disgraced Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein .

Details The celebrities were named in an anonymous tip It's important to note that the mention of these celebrities does not stem from Epstein's personal records or law enforcement corroborated reports. Instead, they were named in a tip to the Federal Bureau of Investigation that was archived as part of the Epstein investigation. The tip doesn't suggest that these celebrities were investigated. An anonymous victim alleged that Pusha T was one of her "handlers," while she woke up in a room with Weinstein and Jay Z.

Alleged victim What did the anonymous tip say? Per an FBI crisis intake report, "In approximately 1996, [redacted] resided with [redacted] in [redacted]. An unknown man abducted [redacted] from her home whence she later awoke in the presence of Harvey Weinstein and Shawn Carter (Jay‑Z) while Weinstein had inserted his fingers into [redacted]." "[Redacted] attributed the drugging as frequently performed by persons assigned as handlers."

Other mentions Other notable names mentioned in the release The new release also included director Mira Nair, the mother of New York State Assembly member Zohran Mamdani. She was mentioned in an email from publicist Peggy Siegal to Epstein. The email simply stated that she saw Nair at an after-party for her 2009 film Amelia. Siegal wrote, "Just left Ghislaine's townhouse...Bill Clinton, Jeff Bezos were there...Mira Nair....etc." Messages between Casey Wasserman, chairman of the LA28 Olympics committee, and Epstein's associate, Ghislaine Maxwell, were also included in the files.

Statement Wasserman denied any personal or business relationship with Epstein Wasserman denied any personal or business relationship with Epstein in a statement to Variety. He said, "As is well documented, I went on a humanitarian trip as part of a delegation with the Clinton Foundation in 2002 on the Epstein plane. I am terribly sorry for having any association with either of them."