Jayaram duo 'Ashakal Aayiram' to stream on ZEE5 April 17
Entertainment
Ashakal Aayiram, the feel-good family comedy starring real-life father-son duo Jayaram and Kalidas Jayaram, will begin streaming on ZEE5 on April 17, 2026.
After its theatrical run, you can catch all the laughs and heartfelt moments right from your couch.
'Ashakal Aayiram' follows Ajeesh chasing dreams
This movie brings Jayaram and Kalidas back together on screen after more than 20 years.
The story follows Ajeesh, a young actor chasing his dreams while dealing with his dad's doubts, a relatable mix of ambition, family pressure, and figuring out your own path.
With direction by G Prajith and a strong supporting cast including Asha Sharath and Sharaf U Dheen, Ashakal Aayiram is all about following what you love—even when it's complicated at home.