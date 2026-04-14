Jayaram duo 'Ashakal Aayiram' to stream on ZEE5 April 17

'Ashakal Aayiram' follows Ajeesh chasing dreams

This movie brings Jayaram and Kalidas back together on screen after more than 20 years.

The story follows Ajeesh, a young actor chasing his dreams while dealing with his dad's doubts, a relatable mix of ambition, family pressure, and figuring out your own path.

With direction by G Prajith and a strong supporting cast including Asha Sharath and Sharaf U Dheen, Ashakal Aayiram is all about following what you love—even when it's complicated at home.