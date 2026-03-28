Jayasurya teaser for 'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer' arrives March 31
Entertainment
Heads up, Malayalam movie fans: Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, starring Jayasurya, is dropping its much-awaited teaser on March 31, 2026.
Directed by Rojin Thomas (of Home fame) and co-written with R Ramanand, the film promises a visual treat and will be available in 15 languages.
Shetty Deva Santhosh in 'Kathanar' cast
Alongside Jayasurya, you'll spot Anushka Shetty, Prabhu Deva, and Sanoop Santhosh in key roles.
The movie is produced by Baiju Gopalan and VC Praveen with Krishnamoorthy as executive producer.
Neil D'Cunha handles cinematography while Rahul Subrahmanian scores the music.
Director Thomas is also leading editing and VFX, using advanced virtual production tech to give Malayalam cinema a global edge.