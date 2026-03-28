Jayasurya teaser for 'Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer' arrives March 31 Entertainment Mar 28, 2026

Heads up, Malayalam movie fans: Kathanar: The Wild Sorcerer, starring Jayasurya, is dropping its much-awaited teaser on March 31, 2026.

Directed by Rojin Thomas (of Home fame) and co-written with R Ramanand, the film promises a visual treat and will be available in 15 languages.