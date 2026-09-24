Jean Smart joins Rachel McAdams in 'The Family Stone' sequel
What's the story
Emmy Award-winning actor Jean Smart has joined the ensemble cast of The Families Stone, the sequel to the 2005 holiday comedy The Family Stone. The film, produced by Searchlight Pictures, will also feature Rachel McAdams, Sarah Jessica Parker, Claire Danes, Dermot Mulroney, Craig T Nelson, Luke Wilson, and Elizabeth Reaser.
Production details
More about 'The Family Stone'
While the specific role of Smart in The Families Stone has not been revealed, the film is set to begin production in New York this fall, per Variety.
The sequel will continue from where the original left off, with the Stone family reuniting for Christmas two decades after their mother's death.
The family's father (Nelson) surprises everyone by inviting his new love interest (Smart) to meet them during their holiday gathering.
Career highlights
'Hacks' star's other projects
Smart, who recently won an Emmy for her role in HBO's Hacks, is also set to appear in the upcoming rom-com Egg Baby.
In The Family Stone, Parker played Meredith Morton, a businesswoman who struggles to fit in with her boyfriend Everett Stone's (Mulroney) family during their Christmas celebration.
The film also starred Diane Keaton as Sybil Stone, the family matriarch.
Sequel details
Writer-director's earlier comments on the sequel
The Families Stone was first announced by writer-director Tom Bezucha in 2025, just after the death of Keaton.
Bezucha had said at the time, "I've been haunted by the loss of Sybil for months now while I worked on it, and so this was a blow on a tender bruise already."
The film does not yet have a release date.