Emmys: Jean Smart scripts history with 5th win for 'Hacks'
What's the story
Jean Smart has made history at the Emmys by becoming the first woman to win for every season of her show, Hacks. Her fifth win in the Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series category on Monday night brought her total career Emmys to eight, tying with Cloris Leachman and Julia Louis-Dreyfus for most wins by a performer. The only other person to achieve this feat was Bill Cosby, who won for I Spy from 1966-1968.
Acceptance speech
Smart dedicates her win to 'Hacks' creators
In her acceptance speech, Smart dedicated the win to Hacks creators and showrunners Lucia Aniello, Jen Statsky, and Paul W. Downs.
She said, "It all begins and ends with them. Thank you, thank you, thank you all so much. What a ride this has been."
Humble response
Milestone is a 'technicality' for the actor
Earlier, Smart brushed off the then-potential milestone as a "technicality."
Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live, she said, "In terms of that record of winning every year your show is on, I still kinda think that's a technicality."
"I've got to give it to Julia because her show ran [seven] years and she won [six] times. So...if my show had only run four years and I'd won every time, that wouldn't have been, you know what I mean? It's a technicality."
Career overview
More on Smart's Emmy wins and losses
All of Smart's eight Emmy wins have been in comedy categories.
Her other wins were for guest appearances on Frasier (2000, 2001) and a supporting role on Samantha Who? (2008).
Conversely, all seven of her losses have come from dramatic roles in The District, 24, Harry's Law, Fargo, Watchmen, and Mare of Easttown.