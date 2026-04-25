'Jee Lenge' from 'Lukkhe' captures Tiwari and Saran's growing romance
Entertainment
The new track Jee Lenge from the upcoming series Lukkhe just dropped.
Featuring KING and Ruaa Kayy, it brings a softer, more emotional vibe compared to the show's usual upbeat music, perfectly capturing the growing feelings between Sanober and Lucky (played by Palak Tiwari and Lakshvir Singh Saran).
'Lukkhe' premieres May 8, KING debuts
Jee Lenge, composed by KING and Bharg Kale with lyrics by KING, dives into themes of love and not knowing what comes next. The song fits into a bigger musical vision led by Mohan Nerkar, Bhavya Anand, and Rajrishi Murthi.
Lukkhe, directed by Himank Gaur and also starring Raashii Khanna, premieres May 8, 2026, and marks KING's first time acting on screen.
The song is streaming now on all major platforms!