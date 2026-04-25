'Jee Lenge' from 'Lukkhe' captures Tiwari and Saran's growing romance

'Lukkhe' premieres May 8, KING debuts

Jee Lenge, composed by KING and Bharg Kale with lyrics by KING, dives into themes of love and not knowing what comes next. The song fits into a bigger musical vision led by Mohan Nerkar, Bhavya Anand, and Rajrishi Murthi.

Lukkhe, directed by Himank Gaur and also starring Raashii Khanna, premieres May 8, 2026, and marks KING's first time acting on screen.

The song is streaming now on all major platforms!