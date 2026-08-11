Jeena Sikho Lifecare June 2026 quarter sales ₹224.40cr up 28.76%
Entertainment
Jeena Sikho Lifecare just dropped its June 2026 quarter results, and things are looking up.
Net sales jumped 28.76% from last year, hitting ₹224.40 crore, so the company's definitely on a growth streak.
Jeena Sikho Lifecare profit ₹65.69cr
Net profit climbed 28.03% to ₹65.69 crore, while EBITDA was up 32.91%, showing better efficiency and higher revenue.
Earnings per share also improved to ₹5.28 (from ₹4.13 last year), and other income saw a big boost too.
If you're tracking stocks, Jeena Sikho closed at ₹539.95 on August 7, 2026. definitely a solid run this quarter!