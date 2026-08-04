Jeevinth's 'Sugan' look revealed from Sivaraman film with Rajkumar
Entertainment
Big update for movie fans: Abishan Jeevinth's character has just been introduced in Gautham Sivaraman's new film with Kannada star Shiva Rajkumar.
The makers shared Abishan Jeevinth's look on social media, captioning it "Meet the bundle of energy - Sugan."
The film is still shooting, and these teasers are definitely keeping fans curious.
Nagaram opposite Jeevinth music by James
The film started rolling in June 2026 and features Shivani Nagaram opposite Jeevinth. Supporting roles include Yogalakshmi, Gaana Vinoth, Sangeetha Madhavan, and Benjamin.
Music comes from Leon James, with visuals by Pragadeesh Prabhu and editing by Suresh Kumar.
Fun fact: after directing Tourist Family, Jeevinth said he was proud to act alongside Rajkumar, definitely a moment for him!