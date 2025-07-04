Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's luxurious honeymoon location

TL;DR

Bezos-Sanchez wedding was a star-studded affair

Their wedding was as glamorous as it gets, reportedly costing $40 million and drawing about 200 high-profile guests.

The invite list included Bill Gates, Oprah Winfrey, the Kardashians, Ivanka Trump, and OpenAI's Sam Altman.

Most guests flew in by private jet or yacht; Donald Trump was invited but didn't make it.

About the hotel

San Domenico Palace isn't just fancy—it started as a convent in 1374 before becoming a hotel packed with character (think original cloisters and frescoes).

Over the years, icons like Audrey Hepburn and Oscar Wilde have stayed here.

You might also recognize it from HBO's "The White Lotus" season 2.