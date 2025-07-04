Amitabh Bachchan praises 'Kaalidhar Laapata' script

TL;DR

Follows a man and child's adventure

On his journey, Kaalidhar meets Ballu, an eight-year-old orphan. Together, they chase their bucket list and rediscover themselves—expect plenty of heart and some light moments too.

The Maha Kumbh Mela backdrop adds extra flavor to their adventure.

This is director Madhumita's 1st Hindi film

This film marks director Madhumita's first Hindi feature, produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment. Shot in Madhya Pradesh for that real feel, it also stars Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub.

Fun fact: Amitabh Bachchan called the script "lovely," which meant a lot to Madhumita.

Watch the film at your convenience

'Kaalidhar Laapata' is a direct-to-digital release and streams exclusively on ZEE5 across India—so you can catch it anytime from home.