Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Priyanka Chopra reveals intense 'Heads of State' preparation
Priyanka Chopra Jonas just dropped some behind-the-scenes clips from her intense stunt training for the upcoming action film Heads of State.
She's seen working with stunt pro Anisha Tee Gibbs, pulling off some serious moves as she gears up to play an MI6 agent.
There's even a friendly reminder in her post: don't try these stunts at home.
'Don't try this at home'
Chopra also shared a sweet moment with husband Nick Jonas, who helped her unwind (literally) by taking out her ponytail after an event—giving fans a peek at both the hard work and the fun behind the scenes.
Heads of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena, lands on Prime Video.
Plus, Chopra's got another big project lined up in India with director SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu.