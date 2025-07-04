Next Article
Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025
Shobana joins cast of 'Ramayana' with Ranbir Kapoor
Acclaimed actor Shobana is set to play Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited "Ramayana."
She'll be joining a high-profile cast with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash taking on the role of Ravana.
Sharing her excitement online, Shobana called it an honor to be part of a story that has shaped generations.
TL;DR
'Ramayana' is 1 of the biggest films of Indian cinema
Fans are thrilled about Shobana's casting—her recent reunion with Mohanlal in "Thudarum" already had people talking, and this announcement has only added to the hype.
"Ramayana" is shaping up to be one of Indian cinema's biggest upcoming releases.