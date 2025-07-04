Next Article

Entertainment • Jul 04, 2025 Shobana joins cast of 'Ramayana' with Ranbir Kapoor

Acclaimed actor Shobana is set to play Kaikeyi in Nitesh Tiwari's much-awaited "Ramayana."

She'll be joining a high-profile cast with Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash taking on the role of Ravana.

Sharing her excitement online, Shobana called it an honor to be part of a story that has shaped generations.