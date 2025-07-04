Saif Ali Khan's family inheritance case reopened

TL;DR

Disputed properties include Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, Flag Staff House

We're talking serious money here—the disputed properties include landmarks like Flag Staff House and Noor-Us-Sabah Palace, plus around 7,166 acres of land. Altogether, it's valued at roughly ₹15,000 crore.

Things got trickier when some assets were labeled "enemy property" after one family member moved to Pakistan.

'Enemy property' tag

Saif's family (including his mom Sharmila Tagore) isn't happy about the "enemy property" tag and has been told by the court to appeal to the Ministry of Home Affairs within 30 days.

The final call will come from there, so everyone's waiting to see what happens next.

What happens next?

The High Court wants fresh hearings and expects everything wrapped up within a year.

For now, Saif and his family are back in court as other heirs push for a different split of this massive inheritance.