Jeff Bezos can't stop raving about Ryan Gosling's 'Project Hail Mary'
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos couldn't stop raving about Ryan Gosling's performance in the sci-fi film Project Hail Mary.
The movie, based on Andy Weir's novel, follows Gosling as Ryland Grace—a middle-school science teacher who ends up in space as humanity's last shot at survival.
Amazon Studios is behind the project.
Bezos's review in detail
On X, Bezos called the film "outstanding" and said Gosling "somehow conjures emotion and chemistry with his co-star, even though that co-star is an alien rock puppet!"
He also gave a shoutout to the Amazon Studios team for pulling off what he described as an "amazing film."
More about the movie
Project Hail Mary mixes real science, humor, and a sense of isolation as Grace teams up with an extraterrestrial being, described by Bezos as an "alien rock puppet."
The movie promises ambitious visuals and some heartfelt moments between man and (alien) puppet.