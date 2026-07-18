Jelly Roll, Bunnie Xo reach divorce settlement
What's the story
Jelly Roll (real name Jason DeFord) and Bunnie Xo (born Alisa DeFord) have reached a divorce settlement, as per TMZ. The former couple, who filed for divorce in May after nearly a decade of marriage, will be keeping many details confidential. However, the settlement includes a "one-time lump sum" payment from Jelly to Bunnie and division of their assets, including an aircraft, cars, homes, and intellectual properties.
Settlement details
Prohibition on speaking negatively about each other
The settlement also includes a provision that prohibits either party from speaking negatively about the other.
This clause is particularly interesting given the public nature of their relationship and subsequent divorce.
The exes, who would have celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary in August, cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split.
Divorce proceedings
Jelly filed for divorce in May
Jelly, a 41-year-old musician, filed for divorce on May 18 in Williamson County, Tennessee.
He listed May 9 as the date of separation. The filing stated they were "unable to live together successfully as husband and wife."
They "accumulated certain real and personal property, and incurred certain marital debts" during their marriage.
Post-divorce updates
Bunnie's take on the divorce
Bunnie, a 46-year-old podcaster, addressed the divorce in a since-deleted episode of her Dumb Blonde Podcast.
She claimed that they were ending their marriage on "the best possible terms" and that Jelly would be financially supporting her.
Despite the split, she revealed they are "still having a baby together."
The couple had previously struggled with IVF treatments, which took a toll on them physically and emotionally.
Relationship timeline
The couple got married in August 2016
Jelly and Bunnie got married in August 2016 and renewed their vows in August 2023 at the same Las Vegas chapel where they initially wed.
The couple has been open about their struggles, including the musician's battle with addiction and his criminal past.
He has two children from previous relationships.