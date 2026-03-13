Jenna Ortega, Taylor Russell to star in 'Single White Female' reboot
Entertainment
Jenna Ortega and Taylor Russell are set to lead a fresh take on the cult 1992 thriller Single White Female, where roommate drama spirals into obsession.
The original film became famous for its dark look at identity and friendship gone wrong.
Ortega, Russell join forces with 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' writer
This reboot brings together rising stars Ortega and Russell with award-winning writer Sarah DeLappe (Bodies Bodies Bodies) and veteran producer Stacey Sher (Django Unchained).
With a creative team known for smart, edgy work, the project is getting buzz as a modern revival of a classic story about trust, and what happens when it breaks.