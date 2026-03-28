Jenner lists 8 bedroom California home for $20.2 million

Designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the house stands out with its pastel cloud interiors, a dedicated glam room, guest suite, wet bar, and outdoor kitchen. Over time, Kylie updated the look to a more neutral vibe, taking inspiration from Kim and Khloe's signature style.

Jenner owns 2 Hidden Hills properties

This isn't Kylie's only property: she also owns two more Hidden Hills properties, including a 1.37-acre plot of land.

Her first big real estate step was buying a Calabasas place back in 2015 (which she sold two years later).

Listing this mansion marks another bold move in her growing property journey.