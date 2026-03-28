Jenner lists 8 bedroom California home for $20.2 million
Kylie Jenner is selling her stunning California home for $20.2 million.
She's lived here since 2016, making plenty of memories with her kids, Stormi and Aire, in its eight bedrooms and 10 bathrooms.
Jenner updated interiors toward neutral style
Designed by Martyn Lawrence Bullard, the house stands out with its pastel cloud interiors, a dedicated glam room, guest suite, wet bar, and outdoor kitchen.
Over time, Kylie updated the look to a more neutral vibe, taking inspiration from Kim and Khloe's signature style.
Jenner owns 2 Hidden Hills properties
This isn't Kylie's only property: she also owns two more Hidden Hills properties, including a 1.37-acre plot of land.
Her first big real estate step was buying a Calabasas place back in 2015 (which she sold two years later).
Listing this mansion marks another bold move in her growing property journey.