Jenner makes statement at Bezos pre-Met Gala in New York

Jenner in vintage 1993-94 Mugler

Jenner rocked a vintage Thierry Mugler black dress from the fall/winter 1993-94 collection, complete with dramatic bow details and a leg slit.

Styled by Dani Michelle, she finished the look with black pumps and sleek sunglasses.

Keeping things simple but chic, Kendall wore her hair straight and paired the outfit with fresh makeup: rosy cheeks and lips that gave her whole look an effortless '90s-meets-now vibe.