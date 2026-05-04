Jenner makes statement at Bezos pre-Met Gala in New York
Entertainment
Kendall Jenner made a statement at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez Bezos's exclusive pre-Met Gala party in New York City on May 3, 2026.
The guest list was stacked with big names like Nicole Kidman, Serena and Venus Williams, Donatella Versace, and Kris Jenner, setting the stage for a seriously stylish night.
Jenner in vintage 1993-94 Mugler
Jenner rocked a vintage Thierry Mugler black dress from the fall/winter 1993-94 collection, complete with dramatic bow details and a leg slit.
Styled by Dani Michelle, she finished the look with black pumps and sleek sunglasses.
Keeping things simple but chic, Kendall wore her hair straight and paired the outfit with fresh makeup: rosy cheeks and lips that gave her whole look an effortless '90s-meets-now vibe.