Jenner voices concern over Kardashian's esophagitis on 'The Kardashians'

Kim's doctors are keeping a close eye on her for any precancerous changes linked to her condition and gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD.

She was also diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, which is when the upper part of the stomach pushes through the diaphragm.

Despite all this, Kim is staying positive. She says she'll do surgery if needed but hopes medication will work.

Through it all, Kris has been right by her side, showing just how strong their family support is.