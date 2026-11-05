Jenner voices concern over Kardashian's esophagitis on 'The Kardashians'
On the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kris Jenner got real about her worries for Kim, who's dealing with esophagitis, a condition that inflames the esophagus.
Kim's recent checkup was tense, especially since their family lost Robert Kardashian to esophageal cancer years ago.
For Kris, it brought back tough memories and a lot of concern.
Doctors monitor Kardashian for precancerous changes
Kim's doctors are keeping a close eye on her for any precancerous changes linked to her condition and gastroesophageal reflux disease, or GERD.
She was also diagnosed with a hiatal hernia, which is when the upper part of the stomach pushes through the diaphragm.
Despite all this, Kim is staying positive. She says she'll do surgery if needed but hopes medication will work.
Through it all, Kris has been right by her side, showing just how strong their family support is.