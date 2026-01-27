Jennifer Aniston goes public with wellness coach Jim Curtis

Aniston and Curtis were publicly linked in November 2025, then spotted holding hands on a yacht in Spain with friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka. They also enjoyed a double date in New York City after a long dinner.

Past relationships

Aniston confirmed her new romance on Instagram last November with a sweet birthday post for Curtis, calling him "my love."

He replied with a kissing emoji, and two days later posted his own Instagram caption, "If this is a dream I don't want to wake up, ."

Before Curtis, Aniston was married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.