Jennifer Aniston goes public with wellness coach Jim Curtis
Jennifer Aniston is officially dating wellness coach Jim Curtis.
The two met through mutual friends and "chatted for a long time" before things turned romantic, as Curtis shared on The Today Show while promoting his new book about the mind's impact on health and relationships.
How their relationship unfolded
Aniston and Curtis were publicly linked in November 2025, then spotted holding hands on a yacht in Spain with friends Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka.
They also enjoyed a double date in New York City after a long dinner.
Past relationships
Aniston confirmed her new romance on Instagram last November with a sweet birthday post for Curtis, calling him "my love."
He replied with a kissing emoji, and two days later posted his own Instagram caption, "If this is a dream I don't want to wake up, ."
Before Curtis, Aniston was married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux.