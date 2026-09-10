Jennifer Lawrence finally joins Instagram after years of avoiding it
What's the story
Oscar-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence, 36, has finally joined Instagram after years of avoiding it. The Oscar-winning actor revealed the news on Thursday, sharing that her username is @jlaw as @jenniferlawrence was already taken. Her account is verified and currently follows 45 accounts, including friends Dakota Johnson and Suki Waterhouse, What Happens at Night co-stars Leonardo DiCaprio and Martin Scorsese, and members of the Kardashian-Jenner family.
Social media shift
Her previous stance on social media
Lawrence's Instagram debut is a significant shift from her previous stance on social media.
In 2014, she told BBC Radio 1 that she would never join X/Twitter, citing her discomfort with technology and difficulty keeping up with emails.
She also warned fans that any Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter accounts claiming to be hers were not real.
However, she later admitted to being a "voyeur" on social media platforms in an interview with InStyle.
Future plans
Possible reasons for her Instagram debut
Lawrence's decision to join Instagram may also be linked to her upcoming professional projects.
Her account currently has no posts, but it could become a promotional tool for her movies in the future.
She is set to return to The Hunger Games franchise with a cameo in the upcoming prequel film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, due in November.
She will also star alongside DiCaprio in What Happens at Night next year.