Jennifer Lawrence to headline Zach Cregger's sci-fi thriller 'The Flood'

Lawrence, who won an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012, is known for her role in The Hunger Games franchise.

Her recent films include Die My Love with Robert Pattinson, Gene Stupnitsky's rom-com No Hard Feelings, and the A24 drama Causeway.

She will also be seen in Martin Scorsese's thriller What Happens at Night and the upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.