Jennifer Lawrence to headline Zach Cregger's sci-fi thriller 'The Flood'
What's the story
Academy Award-winning actor Jennifer Lawrence is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi thriller The Flood. The film will be directed by Zach Cregger, who is also writing and producing it, reported Variety. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema are backing the project, with a release date scheduled for August 11, 2028.
Production details
'The Flood' is backed by Amblin Entertainment and Vertigo Entertainment
The Flood is a collaboration between Amblin Entertainment, Roy Lee, and Miri Yoon of Vertigo Entertainment.
This project marks Cregger's reunion with Warner Bros. after the success of his 2025 horror mystery film Weapons.
The film was a commercial and critical hit, grossing $270 million worldwide on a budget of less than $40 million.
Career highlights
Lawrence's recent projects
Lawrence, who won an Oscar for Silver Linings Playbook in 2012, is known for her role in The Hunger Games franchise.
Her recent films include Die My Love with Robert Pattinson, Gene Stupnitsky's rom-com No Hard Feelings, and the A24 drama Causeway.
She will also be seen in Martin Scorsese's thriller What Happens at Night and the upcoming Hunger Games prequel Sunrise on the Reaping.