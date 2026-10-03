What to expect from Jennifer Lawrence's rom-com 'One Month Mark'
What's the story
Actor-producer Jennifer Lawrence is set to reunite with director Gene Stupnitsky for the upcoming romantic comedy One Month Mark, reported Deadline. The film is backed by Apple Original Films and Chernin Entertainment. Lawrence will also produce it through her Excellent Cadaver banner. Sophie Fleur de Bruijn has written the script for this contemporary rom-com.
Film synopsis
Here's everything to know about the film
The plot of One Month Mark revolves around two characters: one who has never lasted more than a month in a relationship and another who has never gone a month without one.
The film will be bankrolled by Apple Studios, with David Ready and Peter Chernin from Chernin Entertainment as producers.
Meanwhile, Lawrence will produce with Justine Ciarrocchi.
Production buzz
Film sparked bidding war among producers
The project reportedly sparked a bidding war among over 40 producers, including major production companies with studio deals, independent financiers, and genre labels.
It also received unsolicited offers from studios and streaming platforms.
The high demand was due to its unique concept and Lawrence's involvement.
Deadline reported that Lawrence's casting led Apple to join the project soon after.
Director's profile
Know more about director Stupnitsky
Lawrence reportedly insisted on reuniting with Stupnitsky after their successful collaboration on No Hard Feelings.
The director has been gaining popularity since his Universal comedy Good Boys was released in 2019.
He also co-created the Emmy-nominated series Jury Duty and co-wrote comedies such as Bad Teacher.
He is currently producing the Sony comedy Narcs.