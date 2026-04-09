'The Boys': Jensen Ackles on Soldier Boy's relevance in 2026

Jensen Ackles's portrayal of Soldier Boy in The Boys has become a defining aspect of the series. As the show enters its final season, Ackles spoke to Hindustan Times about his character's relevance in today's world. He described Soldier Boy, saying, "I do think there are so many different types of masculinity in the world at the moment that are either antiquated, outdated, or just toxic." "And it does get handed from generation to generation."

Character analysis 'There aren't many people walking around actively doing bad things' Ackles described Soldier Boy as a "layered character" with many real-world parallels. He said, "Crazy people don't go: 'What's the crazy thing to do?' There aren't many people walking around actively doing bad things." "Everyone's trying to survive, and everyone has a set of tools that they've gone out over the years that they employ to survive."

Character approach 'He is obviously a troubled character...' Having played the righteous Dean Winchester on Supernatural for nearly two decades, Ackles's transition to Soldier Boy was significant. He said, "He is obviously a troubled character. It's (all about) finding a center to that character, and trying to come at it from within, as opposed to from the exterior." "You then see how he presents himself to the world, how he reacts with other characters."

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