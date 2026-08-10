TWICE's Jeongyeon leaves JYP Entertainment after 16 years
What's the story
K-pop group TWICE member Yu Jeongyeon, simply known as Jeongyeon, has announced her departure from JYP Entertainment. The news was confirmed by Jeongyeon through a handwritten letter on Instagram on Monday. In the letter, she expressed gratitude to her members and fans (ONCE) for their unwavering support during this transition period. "Leaving a place that feels so familiar to me was daunting at first," she wrote in the letter.
Commitment
Jeongyeon reassures fans of her commitment to TWICE
Despite the change in agencies, Jeongyeon reassured fans that her commitment to TWICE remains unchanged.
She wrote, "The one thing I truly want to tell ONCE is that even though I am moving on to a new chapter to take on new challenges, TWICE, the center of my life, will remain unchanged, just as it is now. Standing before ONCE as a member of TWICE will always be my very first priority," she added.
New beginnings
VARO Entertainment's statement on signing Jeongyeon
On the same day as her announcement, VARO Entertainment revealed that they have signed an exclusive contract with Jeongyeon.
The agency expressed their excitement about working with her, stating, "We are sincerely happy to create a special connection with Yu Jeongyeon, who has diverse charms and limitless potential."
They also promised to support her in pursuing new challenges as an actress while continuing her group activities smoothly.
Fans speculate that the pop star will be venturing into more acting roles.
Career transition
Jeongyeon's career and new beginnings
Jeongyeon debuted with TWICE in 2015 and has since been a key member of the group. She is now preparing for a new chapter in her career with VARO Entertainment, which also represents her sister and actor Gong Seung Yeon.
Other actors under this agency include Byeon Woo Seok, Jin Goo, and Lee Chae Min, among others.
Jeongyeon had joined JYPE in 2010 and trained for five years before debuting.