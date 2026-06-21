Jeremy Clarkson announces he's in remission from prostate cancer

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'It could have gone into the pancreas...'

Clarkson described his diagnosis as an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that could have spread to other organs. He told The Times, "It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble." Now in remission, he expressed gratitude and optimism for the future. "I am without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man," he said.