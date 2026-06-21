Jeremy Clarkson announces he's in remission from prostate cancer
What's the story
Television presenter Jeremy Clarkson has revealed that he is now in remission from prostate cancer. The announcement comes just days after he disclosed his diagnosis during a recent episode of his show, Clarkson's Farm. In an interview with The Times, the 66-year-old confirmed that follow-up tests conducted two months ago showed no signs of cancer.
Details
'It could have gone into the pancreas...'
Clarkson described his diagnosis as an "aggressive" form of prostate cancer that could have spread to other organs. He told The Times, "It was an aggressive type of cancer. It could have spread, it could have gone into the pancreas, it could have gone anywhere, and that would have been trouble." Now in remission, he expressed gratitude and optimism for the future. "I am without a doubt, officially, the world's luckiest man," he said.
Early detection
Cancer detected during routine check-up
Clarkson's cancer was detected during a routine medical check-up in May 2025. He underwent surgery to remove a part of his prostate as part of his treatment. The former Top Gear presenter had also undergone heart surgery in October 2024, where two stents were inserted to prevent a life-threatening heart attack.
Awareness
Clarkson urges men to get tested for prostate cancer
In a video posted on the X account of The Farmer's Dog, Clarkson urged men to get tested for prostate cancer. He emphasized that early detection could save lives, stating, "The reason why I'm fine is because the doctors caught the prostate cancer early and they caught it early because I got tested."
Show
Reflection of his health journey
The fifth season of Clarkson's Farm has been a reflection of his health journey. The season began with him in a hospital bed and ended the same way, with Clarkson humorously saying, "If this is all successful, I'll see you for season six, and if it isn't, I won't." He also revealed that he now undergoes regular blood tests to track his health.