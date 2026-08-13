'The Social Reckoning': Jeremy Strong emailed Mark Zuckerberg before filming
What's the story
Jeremy Strong recently revealed that he wrote an email to Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg before starting work on The Social Reckoning. In a GQ cover story, Strong spoke about his collaboration with writer-director Aaron Sorkin and his portrayal of Zuckerberg in the upcoming film. He emphasized his intention to approach the role with respect and understanding.
Email details
'Just to say that I take this responsibility...'
Strong, 47, wrote an email to Zuckerberg, 42, before filming The Social Reckoning.
He said, "Just to say that I take this responsibility very seriously, and the veracity of it seriously, and I'm approaching it with respect."
The film is a follow-up to 2010's The Social Network where Jesse Eisenberg played Zuckerberg.
Strong's portrayal focuses on the late 2010s and 2020 when a WSJ reporter investigates Facebook's practices through Frances Haugen, a Facebook employee.
Actor's responsibility
'I feel an enormous sense of weight...'
Strong also spoke about the pressure of playing such a controversial figure.
He said, "It feels incredibly fraught to talk about the movie, to talk about Mark, and to be the person who is playing Mark, and representing Mark in a sense to the world, and to posterity; I feel an enormous sense of weight and responsibility."
He added, "My job is to understand and defend his point of view and fight his fight."
Actor's research
Did Zuckerberg respond to Strong's email?
Strong confirmed that Zuckerberg responded to his email but didn't reveal what the Meta CEO said.
He also mentioned that he probably wouldn't have accepted an invitation to visit Meta's offices, as he prefers to research his roles from a distance.
The film is set to be released on October 9.