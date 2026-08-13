'The Social Reckoning': Jeremy Strong emailed Mark Zuckerberg before filming

Strong, 47, wrote an email to Zuckerberg, 42, before filming The Social Reckoning.

He said, "Just to say that I take this responsibility very seriously, and the veracity of it seriously, and I'm approaching it with respect."

The film is a follow-up to 2010's The Social Network where Jesse Eisenberg played Zuckerberg.

Strong's portrayal focuses on the late 2010s and 2020 when a WSJ reporter investigates Facebook's practices through Frances Haugen, a Facebook employee.