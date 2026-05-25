'Jetlee' hits JioCinema after May 1 theatrical release, midair amnesia

Stream 'Jetlee' on JioHotstar with subscription

You can stream Jetlee in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, or Tamil: just grab a JioHotstar subscription.

Directed by Ritesh Rana with music by Kaala Bhairava and editing from Karthika Srinivas, the film features Vennela Kishore and Shailaja Rao Durvasula in key roles.

It's already scored an IMDb 7.6/10 and got plenty of love at the box office, so if you're up for a twisty thriller with laughs, this one's worth adding to your list.