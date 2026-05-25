'Jetlee' hits JioCinema after May 1 theatrical release, midair amnesia
Entertainment
Jetlee, a Telugu comedy thriller starring Satya and Ajay, just landed on JioHotstar after its May 1 theatrical release.
The story dives into a wild banking scam that spirals into chaos mid-flight, with Dr. Veda Vyas (Satya) facing amnesia right when things get tense on an aircraft.
Stream 'Jetlee' on JioHotstar with subscription
You can stream Jetlee in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, or Tamil: just grab a JioHotstar subscription.
Directed by Ritesh Rana with music by Kaala Bhairava and editing from Karthika Srinivas, the film features Vennela Kishore and Shailaja Rao Durvasula in key roles.
It's already scored an IMDb 7.6/10 and got plenty of love at the box office, so if you're up for a twisty thriller with laughs, this one's worth adding to your list.