Jha's 'Rivers of Memory' accepted into IDFA Envision Competition
Entertainment
Shishir Jha's documentary Rivers of Memory just scored a spot at the International Documentary Film Festival Amsterdam (IDFA).
The 72-minute film is set to compete in the Envision Competition, joining entries from countries like Cuba, Belgium, and Canada.
It's a big nod to creative storytelling and fresh perspectives in documentary filmmaking.
IDFA spotlights boundary pushing documentaries
IDFA has been a global hotspot for documentaries since 1988, showcasing more than 250 films and new-media projects at its 2026 edition.
The Envision Competition is all about films that push boundaries with visuals and storytelling.
This year's festival continues its tradition of spotlighting bold documentaries that tackle real-world issues in new ways.