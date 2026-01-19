What's the relation between Jiiva's new film and Karur tragedy

Tamil actor Jiiva has issued a public apology for the controversial dialogue "Conditions follow pannungada" in his recent film Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. The phrase, which translates to "Follow the conditions," was used humorously in the movie but had deeper implications for many viewers. It gained prominence after being used by Tamil Nadu 's Minister for School Education Anbil Mahesh following the Karur stampede tragedy that claimed 41 lives.

Incident details The Karur stampede: A tragic incident The tragedy occurred during a September 2025 rally organized by actor-politician Vijay for his party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). As people gathered on the Karur-Erode highway to catch a glimpse of Vijay's convoy, a stampede ensued. While visiting the victims in a hospital, Mahesh said, "Padichu padichu sonnene conditions follow pannunga da (I repeatedly told them to follow the conditions for the rally)," in a video that went viral. His words soon became synonymous with the incident and its aftermath.

Actor's response Jiiva's apology and explanation for the controversial dialogue Jiiva uttered the line while promoting the film during a screening, too. However, upon facing backlash, the actor spoke up at a post-release event. He said, "It was a popular phrase, so we included it. The question should be directed to the filmmaker as he suggested that we include the phrase as it was trending." "We believed it would resonate well, and we did receive a positive response. However, we never intended to offend anyone."

Advertisement