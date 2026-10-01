Jim Carrey marries longtime girlfriend Min Ah: Their relationship timeline
What's the story
Hollywood actor Jim Carrey (64) has married his long-time girlfriend Min Ah (32). The couple's wedding comes seven months after they made their public debut as a couple at the Cesar Awards in France. During the awards show, Carrey referred to Ah as his "sublime companion" in a speech delivered entirely in French.
Award show
Carrey's Cesar Awards speech
In his speech at the Cesar Awards, Carrey thanked his family, including his daughter Jane and grandson Jackson.
He then turned to Ah and said, "Thank you to my wonderful family, my daughter Jane, and my grandson Jackson. I love you now and forever."
"Thank you to my sublime companion, Min Ah," he added. The audience responded with applause.
Relationship history
The couple has been together for a few years
Carrey and Ah have reportedly been together for a few years.
In February 2022, Just Jared published photos of the couple leaving a charity comedy show hosted by Judd Apatow in Los Angeles.
The actor has largely kept his personal life private, but in an April 2022 interview with Access Hollywood, he hinted at possibly stepping away from acting to enjoy a quieter life.
Career highlights
Carrey's previous relationships and upcoming projects
Before dating Ah, Carrey was linked to his Kidding co-star Ginger Gonzaga. The couple made their red carpet debut in January 2019 but reportedly broke up later that year.
Carrey has been married twice before: to Lauren Holly, his Dumb and Dumber co-star, from 1996-1997; and Melissa Womer, with whom he shares daughter Jane, from 1987-1995.
Separately, he will headline a live-action adaptation of The Jetsons and is expected to return as Dr. Robotnik in Sonic the Hedgehog 4.