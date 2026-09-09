'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' co-creator dies at 79

Geoghan started his career in the early 1970s as part of a stand-up comedy trio called Divided We Stand.

The group performed at various New York clubs and shared stages with artists like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, The Righteous Brothers, Bill Withers, War, Sha Na Na, and The Temptations.

He later transitioned to television writing for shows such as Three's Company, Sanford, Too Close for Comfort, and The Facts of Life.