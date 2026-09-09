'Suite Life of Zack & Cody' co-creator dies at 79
What's the story
Jim Geoghan, the co-creator and co-executive producer of Disney Channel's popular sitcom The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, has passed away. He was 79. His death was confirmed by his daughter Genevieve to Deadline. The cause of death is currently unknown. Geoghan's career spanned several decades, during which he wrote for and produced numerous television shows.
Career beginnings
Early career details
Geoghan started his career in the early 1970s as part of a stand-up comedy trio called Divided We Stand.
The group performed at various New York clubs and shared stages with artists like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, The Beach Boys, Jimmy Buffett, The Righteous Brothers, Bill Withers, War, Sha Na Na, and The Temptations.
He later transitioned to television writing for shows such as Three's Company, Sanford, Too Close for Comfort, and The Facts of Life.
TV credits
Major writing and producing credits in the '80s and '90s
Geoghan wrote 18 episodes of Silver Spoons between 1983 and 1987.
He also began writing and producing the innovative It's Garry Shandling's Show around the same time, serving as a producer from 1986 to 1990.
His other writing credits from the '80s and '90s include Kate & Allie, Mama's Family, Amen, and Family Matters.
He also had producing credits on Silver Spoons and Family Matters.
Disney success
Work on 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody'
In 2005, Geoghan co-created and co-executive produced The Suite Life of Zack & Cody for the Disney Channel.
The show ran for 87 episodes from 2005 to 2008 and received two Emmy nominations.
A sequel series, The Suite Life on Deck, aired from 2008 to 2011 with the characters in high school.
After that show, Geoghan was an executive producer on The Suite Life of Karan & Kabir, the Indian remake of the show.
Stage work
His play 'Only Kidding'
Geoghan wrote the play Only Kidding, set in the world of stand-up comedy.
It opened Off-Broadway at the American Jewish Theater in 1988 before transferring to Westside Arts Theater.
The production ran for 500 performances and earned two Drama Desk Award nominations.
He is survived by his wife Annie, whom he was married to for 45 years, and their daughter Genevieve.