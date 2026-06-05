Jimmy Kimmel condemns CBS over Scott Pelley's '60 Minutes' firing
Entertainment
Jimmy Kimmel spoke out on his show about CBS letting go of longtime journalist Scott Pelley from 60 Minutes.
Nick Bilton, 60 Minutes's new executive producer, accused Pelley of "ambush" and "misconduct" in a termination letter, but Pelley pushed back, saying the real issue was CBS trying to look good for President Trump instead of protecting journalistic values.
Kimmel links firings to newsroom problem
During his June 3 monolog, Kimmel called Pelley's firing a disgrace, saying, It's not just about him. It's about all of us.
He pointed out that respected journalists like Cecilia Vega and Sharyn Alfonsi were also let go recently, suggesting this is part of a bigger problem in newsrooms.