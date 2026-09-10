Trump's FCC threatens to cut Jimmy Kimmel's interview telecast

Kimmel explained, "Now that he is President, his FCC has threatened me, threatened our show, threatened our network, ABC, our affiliates, our local stations, based on simple, traditional editorial decisions."

He said, "Guest bookings, it would seem, they don't like."

The host added that out of consideration for local stations, especially ABC affiliates in Texas who would have to deal with the consequences, his interview with Talarico will not air on television.

Instead, it will be posted on YouTube.