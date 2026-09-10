Trump's FCC threatens to cut Jimmy Kimmel's interview telecast
What's the story
In a surprising turn of events, Jimmy Kimmel has announced that his upcoming interview with Texas Democrat James Talarico will not air on ABC. The late-night host revealed on his show that the decision was influenced by threats from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) under President Donald Trump. This is the second time this year that Talarico's interview has been moved to YouTube due to similar reasons.
Details
'Guest bookings, it would seem, they don't like'
Kimmel explained, "Now that he is President, his FCC has threatened me, threatened our show, threatened our network, ABC, our affiliates, our local stations, based on simple, traditional editorial decisions."
He said, "Guest bookings, it would seem, they don't like."
The host added that out of consideration for local stations, especially ABC affiliates in Texas who would have to deal with the consequences, his interview with Talarico will not air on television.
Instead, it will be posted on YouTube.
Call to action
'That is the best that we can do, until November...'
Kimmel further urged his viewers to vote in the upcoming elections.
He said, "So, if you want to learn about a candidate for the Senate tomorrow, you will have to go to the Jimmy Kimmel Live YouTube channel where you will see it in its entirety."
"And thank goodness we have that, because in the America we live in right now, that is the best that we can do, until November, of course."
Previous incident
Similar incident happened with Stephen Colbert
Earlier this year, Stephen Colbert had a similar experience when he was forced to move Talarico's interview to YouTube.
CBS lawyers told him that they could not have Talarico on the broadcast due to FCC Chair Brendan Carr's new guidance on the "equal time" rule.
This rule mandates that broadcasters who put qualified political candidates on air must give time to their rivals if they ask for it.