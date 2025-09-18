'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' paused after host's MAGA gang comments Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel Live! is on pause after Disney execs Dana Walden and Bob Iger preempted the show.

The move came right after Kimmel called out the "MAGA gang" while discussing Tyler Robinson, who's accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

On September 15, Kimmel said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."

His comments quickly stirred up criticism and political tension.