'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' paused after host's MAGA gang comments
Jimmy Kimmel Live! is on pause after Disney execs Dana Walden and Bob Iger preempted the show.
The move came right after Kimmel called out the "MAGA gang" while discussing Tyler Robinson, who's accused of killing conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
On September 15, Kimmel said, "We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang desperately trying to characterize this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them."
His comments quickly stirred up criticism and political tension.
FCC chair calls Kimmel's remarks 'sickest conduct possible'
Kimmel's remarks drew heat from politicians and FCC Chairman Brendan Carr, who called them "some of the sickest conduct possible" and hinted at regulatory trouble.
ABC later clarified that this is just an indefinite preemption—Kimmel's contract actually runs until May 2026—so he could still return to late night.
Kimmel has previously sparked controversies
Hosting since 2003, Kimmel is known for sharp jabs at conservatives like Donald Trump.
He's sparked plenty of feuds before—Trump even wanted his show canceled.
Despite past drama, ABC has usually backed him, with Jimmy Kimmel Live! staying one of their longest-running late-night shows.