'Jolly LLB 3' day-before release: All you need to know
Entertainment
Courtroom chaos is back! Jolly LLB 3, starring Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, lands in cinemas on September 19.
Directed by Subhash Kapoor, this third film continues the hit franchise that kicked off in 2013 and returned with a sequel in 2017—both big box office successes.
Fans of quirky legal drama have been waiting for this one.
Advance bookings, estimated opening, and budget
Advance bookings opened on September 15 and have already crossed ₹4.5 crore, with over 75,000 tickets snapped up—especially strong in Karnataka, Bihar, and Delhi.
The movie will play nearly 8,000 shows nationwide with ticket prices from ₹130 to ₹1,500.
Early predictions suggest Jolly LLB 3 could open between ₹9-15 crore; it's made on a hefty budget of ₹120 crore and also features Saurabh Shukla.