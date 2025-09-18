'Jolly LLB 3' day-before release: All you need to know

Advance bookings, estimated opening, and budget

Advance bookings opened on September 15 and have already crossed ₹4.5 crore, with over 75,000 tickets snapped up—especially strong in Karnataka, Bihar, and Delhi.

The movie will play nearly 8,000 shows nationwide with ticket prices from ₹130 to ₹1,500.

Early predictions suggest Jolly LLB 3 could open between ₹9-15 crore; it's made on a hefty budget of ₹120 crore and also features Saurabh Shukla.