'Mahavatar Narsimha' heads to Netflix: Release date, cast, plot Entertainment Sep 18, 2025

Mahavatar Narsimha, the animated blockbuster that wowed theaters this year, is set to stream on Netflix starting September 19.

After a strong 50-day run and a massive ₹325cr worldwide box office, it's now one of the biggest successes of 2025.

You can catch it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam from 12:30pm IST.