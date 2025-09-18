'Mahavatar Narsimha' heads to Netflix: Release date, cast, plot
Mahavatar Narsimha, the animated blockbuster that wowed theaters this year, is set to stream on Netflix starting September 19.
After a strong 50-day run and a massive ₹325cr worldwide box office, it's now one of the biggest successes of 2025.
You can catch it in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam from 12:30pm IST.
Streaming details
Netflix has grabbed the streaming rights for Mahavatar Narsimha after months of speculation.
The digital release makes it easy for everyone to watch—no matter which language you prefer.
Sequel is already in the works
This movie kicks off a seven-part animated saga based on Lord Vishnu's avatars by director Ashwin Kumar.
The next chapter, Mahavatar Parshuram, is already lined up for theaters in 2027—so there's plenty more mythological adventure ahead!