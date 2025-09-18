'Nishaanchi' preview: Anurag Kashyap's crime drama starring Aaishvary Thackeray

Anurag Kashyap is back with "Nishaanchi," dropping in theaters across India on September 19, 2024. The film stars Aaishvary Thackeray playing twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, whose lives take very different turns through crime, love, and betrayal in early-2000s Uttar Pradesh.

Where to watch 'Nishaanchi' "Nishaanchi" is a theatrical release—advance bookings are already open if you want to lock in your seat.

There's no word yet on streaming or digital platforms.

Meet the cast and crew Alongside Thackeray, the movie features Vedika Pinto as Rangeeli Rinku, plus Monika Panwar, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, and Kumud Mishra.

It's produced by Jar Pictures and Flip Films and distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.