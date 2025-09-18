Next Article
Neha Kakkar to join 'Pati Patni Aur Panga' wedding special
Neha Kakkar is joining the upcoming episode of the reality show Pati Patni Aur Panga to celebrate Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani's wedding festivities.
Hosted by Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui, the show lets viewers see real-life celebrity couples in action, with past guests like Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal.
Neha, Radhe Maa to bless the couple
Expect plenty of music as Neha brings her signature energy to the celebrations, joined by spiritual leader Radhe Maa for some heartfelt blessings.
The episode will also reveal Avika and Milind's official wedding invite.
Contestant Abhishek Kumar shared behind-the-scenes snaps with Neha on Instagram, adding to the buzz around this star-studded special.